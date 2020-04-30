W.C.M.H. has moved their medical records to Health Way Primary Care at 200 Health Way Drive next to the hospital main building. The move was official as of Monday, April 20th.
The move is to help efficiency and to centralize records for W.C.M.H.’s Rural Health Clinics, Health Way Primary Care, Austin Plaza, Urgent Care and Potosi Rural Health.
At this time to ensure the safety and well-being of patients and staff, the hospital is limiting in-person medical records requests to emergent only due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The medical records department staff are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients may also access a portion of their electronic record through the hospital’s patient portal or get them electronically after completing the required authorization from the hospital’s website. Just send the hospital records authorization to the hospital address at 300 Health Way Drive; Potosi, Mo. 63664; fax to 573-438-7916 or email to rhulsey@wcmhosp.org after completion.
For questions or more information please call 573-438-5451; extension 246.
Be Safe! Be Healthy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.