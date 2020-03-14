Adam Portell To Iron County C-4 New 20-21 High School Principal

Mr. Adam Portell, Assistant Superintendent of the Potosi R-3 School District has been contracted by the Iron County C-4 School District as the new High School Principal for the 2020-21 school year.
Out of all the applicants, Superintendent Kent Sherrow stated Mr. Portell “knocked their socks off”. Sherrow went on to say Mr. Portell was well thought of and well liked in the Viburnum community and area.
Next year, Viburnum will be transitioning to a 4 day school week and Sherrow said he is happy to have Mr. Portell’s knowledge and help with the change.
Portell was previously a teacher, coach, and administrator with Iron County C-4 School District and led the Viburnum High School boys’ basketball program to a District Title in 2005-2006.
Adam Portell graduated from Potosi High School in 2001 and was very active in several clubs and organizations. He received several academic and athletic honors and was selected to the KTJJ Boys’ Basketball Dream Team.
Mr. Portell credits his various experiences with teachers, coaches, and administrators to leading him to his pursuit of a career in education.
He obtained his B.S. in Education in 2005 and continued to further his education and completed his Masters of Education Administration, and Specialist in Educational Leadership with a Superintendent’s Certification.
Adam Portell began his educational career in Potosi in 2013 as the John Evans Middle School Assistant Principal. During his career he has had the opportunity to serve in various administrative positions.
Portell said, “My goal has always been to provide students with the best possible education opportunities and to provide staff with the best possible work environment”.
During his career in the R-3 District, he has fulfilled many duties including: Homeless Coordinator, Compliance Officer, Human Resources, Transportation Director, Custodian of Records, Certification, Summer School Coordinator, along with other supervising administrative duties.
Mr. Portell has lived in Washington County for many years and has a strong history in the agricultural sector. He and his wife, Jill, along with their two sons, live on a farm in Washington County where they raise cattle and participate in 4H and other agricultural activities.
