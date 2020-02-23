February 21, 2020 Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies Responded To Shooting

Washington County Sheriff's Department - February 22, 2020

On February 21, 2020, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies were advised of a shooting that had just occurred on State Highway 185 and the victim was driving himself to the hospital in Potosi.

Deputies responded to the hospital to gather information and during that time, information was developed to help locate the actual location where the shooting occurred.

Deputies responded to the 10200 block of Lodgestone Lane, Potosi. Upon our arrival, the suspect identified by the victim as Jeffrey O’nan was observed standing outside his residence. When O’nan saw us, he ran around the back of his residence, but shortly returned to the front with his hands in the air. O’nan was arrested without incident. The case has been submitted to the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.

The victim was stabilized at Washington County Memorial Hospital, then transferred to a Saint Louis area hospital for further treatment in serious but stable condition.

On February 22, 2020, the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jeffrey D. O’nan with two (2) counts of assault 1st degree, two (2) counts of armed criminal action, two (2) counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and three (3) counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $500,000 cash only.

- Sheriff Zach Jacobsen