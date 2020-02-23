Now At W.C.M.H. – DOCTOR DON MANARANG PRIMARY HEALTH PHYSICIAN

Your Washington County Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce Don Manarang, D.O. as a new Primary Health Physician at Health Way Primary Care.

Dr. Manarang is board certified through the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Manarang graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency in Family Practice.

Prior to coming to Washington County Memorial Hospital, Dr. Don Manarang was a family physician at Quincy Medical Group in Iowa.

Dr. Manarang enjoys being outdoors and loves to garden, he also enjoys spending time with his new family and new grandbaby.

Dr. Manarang is excited to get to know our community and his patients. To establish care please call 573-438-2977.