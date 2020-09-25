It will soon be Football Homecoming time and Potosi High School will stage the annual Fall celebration in conjunction with the Perryville Pirates football game Friday evening, October 2nd. The theme for the Homecoming festivities will be “THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOMECOMING” (Wizard of Oz theme).
Special “Spirit Week” activities are planned by P.H.S. students for each day that week leading up to the big celebration on Friday. Spirit days are as follows:
Monday, Sept. 28 - Munchkin Day (dress like a kid)
Tuesday, Sept. 29 -Somewhere Over the the Rainbow (class color day)
Seniors-Black
Juniors-White
Sophomores-Blue
Freshman-Red
Wednesday, Sept. 30 - Which Witch is Witch? (twin day)
Thursday, Oct. 1 - Follow the Yellow Brick Road. (dress like your career day)
Friday, Oct. 2 - Tackles, Touchdowns, and Trojans OH MY
(wear purple and gold)
On Friday, October 2nd many activities will be held throughout the day for P.H.S. students. The Homecoming Maids of Honor (selected by their respective classes) and the Homecoming King and Queen will be announced to the student body and the Homecoming Court will ride in the parade through downtown Potosi.
The parade begins at approximately 2 p.m. The route will change this year. It will begin at P.H.S. and head North on Mine Street then west on High Street to P Highway and back to P.H.S. The formal Coronation Ceremony will be held that evening at 6:30 p.m. at the P.H.S. Football Stadium prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff of the game.
All community organizations and businesses are welcome to participate in the parade. Social distancing will be required for all participants. Any groups that would like to enter a float, truck, etc. should contact Deanna Mercille at Potosi High School (573-436-9686) by Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. The line up and directions will be different this year so all outside floats, vehicles, etc. MUST be in contact with school so that details can be given. CANDY IS NOT TO BE THROWN FROM THE FLOATS OR VEHICLES.
The Homecoming Committee would greatly appreciate Trojan colors of Purple and Gold decorations by businesses along the parade route through town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.