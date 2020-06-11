JERRY WEST MEMORIAL FUND DRAWING WINNER

JERRY WEST MEMORIAL FUND DRAWING WINNER- Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen donated a 40 Cal. Glock that was given away as a donation drawing last week, prior to the Jerry West Memorial Golf Tournament that is set for this Saturday, June 13th. Ceremonially awarding the gun, from left are Jon Boyer of the Jerry West Fund Board; winner Buck DeGonia; Sheriff Zach Jacobsen and Chris West.