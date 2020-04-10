Area churches are facing challenging times as we all deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. This weekend is Easter Sunday! Celebrate it with your family - and - as we celebrate together, apart, pray for God’s guidance as we continue down this road that has been put before us all.
Find your favorite church on social media, they’re on facebook, YouTube, and others. If you don’t have a church, this is a great way to get to know one! Tune in, sign in, from your own home and find out what God’s message can do for you!
