A DAY TO REMEMBER - 9/11/2020

A DAY TO REMEMBER – A total of 2996 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks, including 19 terrorist hijackers aboard four captured commercial airplanes. Citizens of 78 different countries died in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. At the World Trade Center, 2763 died after the two planes slammed into the twin towers. The day changed the United States of America as we know it and we now have a generation born after the fateful day. We remember, mourn and pray for another day like September 11, 2001 to never happen again. Take a moment this Friday, Sept. 11th and remember our patriots and all those that ran toward the disasters of that day to help and to serve, some giving their lives in their service. Thank our emergency responders and law enforcement!