The Potosi R-3 School District Parents as Teachers Program will offer Free Developmental Screenings for infants, toddlers and preschool age children at the Parents as Teachers office located at the Potosi Elementary School, 205 State Highway P, Potosi.
Children 3 months - 2 years: Please call the Parents as Teachers office at the Potosi Elementary School at 573-436-9676 to schedule an appointment. The screening can be done at the school or in your home.
Children 3 - 5 years old: Screening appointments will be made for Thursday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parents/guardians interested in placement of their child age 3 - 5 in the Potosi Elementary pre-school program will need to bring a state issued birth certificate, social security card, immunization record and proof of residency for registration. Parents can request their child’s name be submitted to the list for possible placement for the 2020-21 school year.
Parents as Teachers is a FREE early childhood parent education and family support program serving families throughout pregnancy until the child enters kindergarten. Parents as Teachers offers personal visits, screenings, group connections, resources and much more.
Please call the Potosi R-3 School District Parents as Teachers office at 573-436-9675 for more information, to enroll in Parents as Teachers or to schedule an appointment for a free developmental screening.
