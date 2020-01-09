Kingston K-14 & MSBA To Host Meetings This Thursday Explaining Process For Superintendent Search

Kingston K-14 School will host a joint meeting with Missouri School Boards’ Association this Thursday, January 9th. The school will welcome Dr. Jerry Waddle, Superintendent Search Consultant for the Missouri School Boards’ Association.

Dr. Waddle will conduct three meetings to explain the Kingston Superintendent search process on Thursday, Jan. 9th at 3:45 p.m. for teachers and non-certified staff; at 4:30 p.m. for administrators; and at 5:30 p.m. for parents and general public.

Meetings will be held in the high school cafeteria and should be approximately 45 minutes long.

The Kingston K-14 School District invites all parents and patrons to attend and learn about the process.

Kingston Superintendent

Search Process Meetings

Dr. Jerry Waddle meets with:

Teachers & Staff = 3:45 p.m.

Administrators = 4:30 p.m.

Parents & Public = 5:30 p.m.

As Kingston K-14 begins the search process, the system has enlisted the assistance of the Missouri School Boards’ Association to facilitate a broader scope and vetting.

All parents and patrons of the Kingston K-14 School District are corially invited to attend to learn about the process of the search.