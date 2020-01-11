ADAMS OFFICER OF THE YEAR 2019

ADAMS OFFICER OF THE YEAR – Potosi Police Chief Mike Gum presents a Certificate of Recognition to Corporal Lauren Adams as she was honored as the Potosi Police Department’s ‘2019 Officer of the Year’. Ms. Adams has been working in law enforcement since 2009 when she started her career at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Gum recognized Corporal Adams for her exceptional service to the community and her commitment to the profession. Chief Gum noted her dedication not only to the community through her service but her commitment to the children of the area through the annual Cops For Kids Program that she helps organize each year. (Submitted Photo)