City of Potosi Elects 4 Seats In April 2020

The City of Potosi’s election filings were sent to Washington County Clerk Jenny Allen for the upcoming April 7th, 2020 Spring Election by Potosi City Clerk Brenda Smith on Wednesday, Jan. 22nd, 2020.

Voters will have three questions to answer on the City of Potosi ballot this year. For the first time ever, voters will elect a City Collector. The Collector and Clerk positions were previously combined as a full time position that was elected by the people. After Roger P. Coleman’s resignation as Collector/Clerk about a year ago, the City split the jobs and have now made Brenda Smith City Clerk. The City proposed doing away with the Collector position and had a ballot election on that question last year. City Voters elected to keep the Collector position as a voted one with very, very few votes cast on the question.

Voters this April will decide on the Mayor, the Collector and an Alderman (two precincts, two Aldermen).

For Mayor, Thomas ‘T.R.’ Dudley is running for re-election against challenger Joseph Blount.

For Collector, John L. Boyer is slated against Angella (Coffman) King.

For Alderman, Jim Harvey is unopposed for re-election in Ward I. In Ward II, incumbent Elmer Akers is facing Teresa C. Richards on the ballot.

Voters in the city limits of Potosi have the decision on these races.