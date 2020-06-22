The Chamber and the License Office Staff want to say “Thank you” to our customers for your support and patience during the past few months. In correlation of Phase 2 of the Show Me Strong Recovery progress, the Potosi License Office will re-open for walk-in customers on Monday, June 22.
The office is finishing out this week of June 15-19 with appointments previously set. Beginning June 22 we will discontinue setting appointments and go to walk-in service. Regular business hours are 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m - noon the last Saturday of each month.
Thank you for choosing to do business with us and keeping your money in our community! The Potosi License Office is located at 303 North Missouri Street in Potosi; phone 438-2278.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.