ANOTHER ‘SIGN OF THE TIMES’

The Washington County Memorial Hospital has a large sign displayed on the hillside just in front of the facility proclaiming ‘Heroes Work Here’, which has become a national motto for the assorted healthcare industry. The entire health industry is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the day to day health concerns of the public. The added stress and concern is weighing heavy on many of those in the healthcare profession. Locally, the distancing seems to be helping slow the rate of infection.