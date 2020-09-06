DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION encourages Americans to celebrate the United States Constitution and recognize the importance and sets the framework for our government. Here, representatives of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the D.A.R. joined City of Potosi Mayor Joseph Blount at he presented a Proclamation for Constitution Week, September 17th thru 23rd. The Ladies expressed their appreciation for the support and want to promote the importance of September and the recognition of our country’s Constitution. The Constitution established America’s way of life and the liberties that citizens enjoy. The Constitution was signed by delegates of the Constitutional Convention on September 17th, 1787. Representing the D.A.R. from left are Members Nancy Jacob, Sue Hensley, Registrar Joan Dostal, Mayor Blount, Constitutional Chair Pat Colyer (Past Regent), and Regent Karen Kleinburg. The D.A.R. will have a U.S. Constitution display set up at the Washington County Library beginning September 14th, 2020. Celebrate America!