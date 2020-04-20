Due to the Covid-19 virus and the R-3 School District closure, local scholarships’ deadlines that are offered to graduating Seniors have been extended. The scholarship deadlines have been extended to Friday, April 24, 2020.
Graduating Seniors are encouraged to take advantage of this added opportunity to apply for these educational scholarships that will be awarded this year.
The extension of the deadline pertains to the following local scholarships found on the Potosi High School Counseling web page.
• Art Club Scholarship
• Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship
• Chester H. Baker Scholarship
• The First State Community Bank Memorial Scholarship
• FBLA Scholarship
• FCCLA Scholarship
• FHCC Scholarship
• Foreign Language Scholarship
• Fourché Valley Golf League Scholarship
• FTA Scholarship
• The Garry L. West Art Scholarship
• The Jerry West Memorial Scholarship
• Mae Burford Memorial Nursing Scholarship
• Math Club Scholarship
• Michelle Lynn Woods Foundation Scholarship
• Natalie Rawe Scholarship
• Pam Britton Memorial Scholarship
• Potosi Elks Lodge Scholarship
• P.H.S. Alumni Association Scholarship
• Potosi Choral Boosters Scholarship
• Potosi R-3 Community Teachers Association Scholarship
• Potosi Rotary Club Scholarship
• Redeemer Lutheran Scholarship
• Science and Environmental Club Scholarship
• Washington County Chamber of Commerce Scholarships
• Weber-Richards Scholarship
Graduating Potosi Seniors please note –
Local Scholarship applications can be found on the Potosi R-3 website.
Directions to the scholarship tab:
School website: potosir3.org
Click Buildings: tab on top header
Click Potosi High School
Scroll down right side, at bottom, click Counseling
Click Scholarships, then Local from the table grid
Scholarship applications can be turned in at the Potosi High School. There will be a drop box outside of the main entrance/commons area to help maintain our social distancing order. The box will be there from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. each school day through April 24, 2020.
Additionally, scholarship applications can also be mailed to:
Potosi High School
1 Trojan Drive
Potosi, MO 63664
Applications need to be postmarked by April 24, 2020 if mailed.
