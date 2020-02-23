Spring Into Kindergarten. . . 2020-21 Meeting Is March 10th

On Tuesday, March 10th from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Potosi Elementary School will be having their “Spring Into Kindergarten 2020-2021” Transition Meeting at Potosi Elementary School, located on Highway P.

The purpose of this meeting is for parents and upcoming 2020-2021 kindergarten students to come to Potosi Elementary and meet the kindergarten teachers, schedule a date and time for kindergarten registration/screening and have FUN participating in various activities.

We will take a ride on a school bus, visit a Kindergarten classroom, enjoy a snack cake and milk, learn about the rules at school and Kindergarten learning standards, sign up for screening and much more.

Parents need to bring child’s birth certificate, social security card, up to date shot record, and proof of residency. Copies will be made as parents sign up for a screening appointment.

The Potosi Elementary screening dates for Kindergarten will be Monday, March 23rd from 12 noon to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, March 24th from 3 to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, March 25th from 3 to 6 p.m.

Parents and guardians are welcome to make an appointment at the ‘Spring Into Kindergarten’ event on Tuesday, March 10th or call the Potosi Elementary School office at 438-2223 beginning Wednesday, March 11th to schedule an appointment.

Happy learning!