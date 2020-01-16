FLASH FLOODING DAMAGED ROADS and caused wash outs around the County over the past weekend. Torrential rains followed by a drop in temperature with ice and snow saw low lying roads and bridges around the area under water with flash flooding in several areas. Bridges and culverts were washed out and caused some accidents. The bridge here at Racola Road was stopped up with trees and debris that caused the water to go over the bridge and wash out the gravel approach.