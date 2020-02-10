THANK A FARMER WEEK – Missouri Farm Bureau and the Beef Association were promoting “Thank A Farmer” week with the help of the local Future Farmer of America club from Potosi High School on Monday, Feb. 3rd at Potosi Save-A-Lot. Jim Reed, at left, is the Washington County Farm Bureau President and was joined by Nealia Courtois, Austyn Griffin, Luke Short, Levi Bridgeman, Victoria Phares, Anthony Dontrich and sponsor Natalie Long. The group offered a variety of materials from recipes to nutrition facts along with free real beef Sloppy Joes and roast beef sandwiches. The week recognizes the importance of Agriculture.