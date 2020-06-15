The Independent-Journal is looking for the Senior Class of 2020 photos from Washington County. We are hoping to put together photos from County schools to be able to recognize the Seniors this year.
2020 hasn’t been good for the Senior Class at any high school (or college) and our hope is we might recognize the Seniors with a picture in the newspaper and on the website.
We are expecting a Cougar Paws page from Bill Shawgo that will feature Kingston’s Seniors in the coming week or two. ‘The I-J’ would like to ask Seniors to email a photo for publication to theijnews@gmail.com and include their name as they’d like to see it printed.
Congratulations to all the Seniors of 2020. We at ‘The I-J’ wish you all the best. We have thought of you often as this health crisis has gone on. Our hope is that you get to celebrate as you want to with your classmates and families, soon.
