Attention County Tax Payers!! Payment Plan AGAIN OFFERED - The Independent-Journal: Local News

Attention County Tax Payers!! Payment Plan AGAIN OFFERED

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 24, 2020 12:00 am

Attention County Tax Payers!! Payment Plan AGAIN OFFERED

Washington County Collector Carla Zettler is reminding taxpayers that as you will be able to set up a payment plan for your real estate taxes.

In order to do this you will need to sign up with the Collector’s Office after January 1, 2020, but before January 31, 2020. You will also have to have all current real estate taxes paid up to date. The payments will be an ACH draft monthly, February through October, during the calendar year and your final bill will be the one sent out to you in November and due by December 31, 2020.

If you  miss a payment everything you paid prior will be refunded back to you and you will not be eligible for payments to the Collector’s Office in the future.

© 2020 The Independent-Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in , on Friday, January 24, 2020 12:00 am.

Most Popular

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, The Independent-Journal, Potosi, MO. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com