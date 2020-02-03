County Commission Proclaimed ‘Thank A Farmer Week’ 2020

The Washington County Commission recognized Washington County Farm Bureau President Jim Reed at the regular meeting of the Commission on Monday, Jan. 27th at the Washington County Courthouse and officially signed the following Proclamation that recognizes the vital importance that farmers play for every County resident as well as worldwide. The Proclamation reads:

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, America’s farmers and ranchers provide food that satisfies the tastes and preferences of today’s consumers; and

WHEREAS, one farmer produces food and fiber for 165 people in the United States and abroad; and

WHEREAS, U.S. consumers spend less than 10 percent of their disposable income on food each year, less than any country in the world; and

WHEREAS, America’s farmers and ranchers not only provide the food we eat but also help sustain rural communities, preserve open space and wildlife habitat and protect the environment; and

WHEREAS, farming and ranching play a vital role in the economy of the country and each county in the state; and

WHEREAS, farmers are professionals in their career of providing food and fiber and work behind the scenes to provide a food supply that is abundant, affordable overall and among the world’s safest; then

BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED that in recognition of the efforts of farmers on behalf of consumers around the world, we the Washington County Commission join the Washington County Farm Bureau in honoring the agriculture producers by declaring

FEBRUARY 2-8, 2020

THANK A FARMER WEEK

/s/ Dave Sansegraw,

Presiding Commissioner

/s/ Doug Short,

1st District Commissioner

/s/ Cody Brinley,

2nd District Commissioner

Attest:

/s/ Jeanette Allen, County Clerk