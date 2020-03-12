Rally in the 100 Acre Wood officially Cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19 A joint statement for ARA and 100AW Performance Rally Group

For Immediate Release: March 13, 2020 @ 10:00 AM CT
SPEEDWAY, IND. ~ After extensive consultation by officials with the
Rally in the 100 Acre Wood with local and national health departments,
governmental officials, community members, competitors and volunteers,
as well as officials from the American Rally Association, the ARA
National rally scheduled for March 20-21 in Missouri has been cancelled.
The decision to cancel the event was not taken lightly, but our concern
for the health and safety of our competitors, volunteers, fans and the
host communities must take precedence at this time. All options were
exhausted in an effort to create a safe environment and an atmosphere
that we hoped would bring a respite from the current climate that
surrounds the outbreak of COVID-19.
There are no formal plans to reschedule the event, although several
options are being considered. Information regarding event refunds or
similar event logistics will be handled and communicated in the coming
days.
The ARA is also in discussion with organizers of upcoming events
including the Olympus Rally in April and Oregon Trail Rally in May, and
will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days and weeks.
Decisions will be made on an event-by-event basis and communicated in a
timely manner.
We thank everyone involved in the rally community for their support and
passion over the past few days as the situation regarding the
Coronavirus continues to rapidly change. Together, we will weather this
to rally again.
