Rally in the 100 Acre Wood officially Cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19 A joint statement for ARA and 100AW Performance Rally Group

For Immediate Release: March 13, 2020 @ 10:00 AM CT

SPEEDWAY, IND. ~ After extensive consultation by officials with the

Rally in the 100 Acre Wood with local and national health departments,

governmental officials, community members, competitors and volunteers,

as well as officials from the American Rally Association, the ARA

National rally scheduled for March 20-21 in Missouri has been cancelled.

The decision to cancel the event was not taken lightly, but our concern

for the health and safety of our competitors, volunteers, fans and the

host communities must take precedence at this time. All options were

exhausted in an effort to create a safe environment and an atmosphere

that we hoped would bring a respite from the current climate that

surrounds the outbreak of COVID-19.

There are no formal plans to reschedule the event, although several

options are being considered. Information regarding event refunds or

similar event logistics will be handled and communicated in the coming

days.

The ARA is also in discussion with organizers of upcoming events

including the Olympus Rally in April and Oregon Trail Rally in May, and

will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days and weeks.

Decisions will be made on an event-by-event basis and communicated in a

timely manner.

We thank everyone involved in the rally community for their support and

passion over the past few days as the situation regarding the

Coronavirus continues to rapidly change. Together, we will weather this

to rally again.