Rogue Creek Property Association Continues Improvements In 2020 Property Owners Supporting New Security, Improvements

Rogue Creek, 2020 – Association Board President Joe Coleman said, “We’ve really gotten together and come a long way in the last couple of years.” He was talking about the residents and property owners who have seen a new breath of life for the development in the past few years.

A group of residents were gathered on the blustery Saturday, Jan. 4th as the new security entrance was put into use at the lakes development.

Coleman said, “Most everyone has jumped on board and we’ve really seen improvements through pride of ownership, knowing your neighbor and just being good neighbors.” He went on to explain, “We really had no control over traffic and the folks that live on some of the main drives had people going by all the time. The security gate will help control some of that and will help us keep track of who is visiting the property and when.”

The new gate is a Liftmaster system that was recently installed, complete with video security surveillance and a code system that makes each property owner’s individual access recorded. The new fencing and gate system were completed recently and put into use on Jan. 4th.

Residents and property owners seemed ready for the improvement and the reception hosted by the volunteers during the day went well.

Florence Bonney, Secretary for the Board, said there were 922 parcels included in the development and there are approximately 300 property owners with some 90 or so being home owners and residents. Mrs. Bonney said she had been at the development for 42 years and was thrilled to see the new interest and improvements.

American Water & Sewer Co. has taken over the operation of the water supply and sewer lines and brought the development up to date with new digital meters and testing monitors. Coleman said the utility improvements were long overdue and the property owners welcomed the company and appreciated their working relationship with the group.

The development began years ago, in the 1960’s and 70’s, and never really gained the interest the developers had hoped for then. The Board reminds everyone that their all volunteers and the help and support is always appreciated as the improvements continue.

The property has a club house that can be rented for events by association members and there are a variety of activities during the year from UTV rides to fishing tournaments.

Rogue Creek is located approximately 8 miles Northwest of Potosi off Highway F/Lick Skillet.

The Association welcomes those interested in a great place to live with good neighbors, a community watch program and a mutual assistance group as well. Visit the website - roguecreek.org and find out more.