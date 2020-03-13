Chamber Hires New Director

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday, March 2nd, that the group has hired a new Chamber Executive Director.
Angella King joined the Chamber of Commerce Monday, March 2, 2020 in that position.
According to the Chamber, Angie has more than 15 years’ experience in a professional setting and is President of the Great Mines Health Center Foundation Board.
She is also running a campaign for her upcoming Election in April as City of Potosi Collector. She is married to Denver King and has two daughters and a stepson. In her spare time, she helps broadcast high school sports with her husband with Dockins Broadcast Group.
As for her goals for Washington County, Angie said she is looking forward to getting to meet more members of the community and then moving forward.
“The Board drives the Chamber, and my job is to lead that vision,” said King.
Angie is very excited to start serving this community that she loves so well.
