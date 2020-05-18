The Valley School District has released the scheduled dates and times for Kindergarten students that will be attending for the school year 2020-2021. A letter has been written for area pre-schoolers.
Parent/Guardian:
Kindergarten Screening / Enrollment will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 and Monday, March 23, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. – to 6 p.m. at Valley R-6 Elementary. Please bring the following items with you on the day of screening / enrollment:
Your child’s STATE ISSUED birth certificate
Immunization record
Social Security card
We will need to make a copy of these items for school records.
Children entering Kindergarten next year must turn five years old on or before July 31st to be eligible to attend Kindergarten.
Please call (573)779-3332 to schedule your child’s appointment.
