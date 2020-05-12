The Knights of Columbus are hosting a Benefit for Danny Rolens on Saturday, June 27th beginning at 11 a.m.
There will be a horseshoe tournament beginning at 12:30 p.m. Mostaccioli, salad and rolls will be available for lunch at $8 a plate.
A live auction will start at 5 p.m. with auctioneering by Mike Cross. There will be hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches and pizza available during the auction.
Dancing will follow the auction with music by High Energy Entertainment.
Danny has had health problems and was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Carcinoid Cancer. Proceeds will help with medical expenses and transportation.
