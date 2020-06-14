The Moses Austin Heritage Festival is featuring Ben Turnbough playing music throughout the afternoon at the Banta House lawn and Jimmy Gilliam and Christian Crossroads at the Heritage Park on the afternoon of Saturday, June 20th in downtown Potosi.
The Festival may look a little different this year as public health considerations are taken into account as well as public safety. The goal is to have fun. Everything planned is outside with what should be plenty of elbow room.
2 parades, one for Billy Joe’s car show on Friday evening, June 19th at 6 p.m. and then the traditional parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20th are being planned. Participants are asked not to throw things (candy, fliers, etc.) in respect of safety and contact concerns. Parade participants will be able to hand out things, with the willingness of those attending to take the item(s). It’s a personal choice, which is now so important at the moment.
The Festival traditionally starts off with local Veterans and a brief flag ceremony. Not this year, as our Veterans may fall in to the ‘at risk’ category for current health issues. Instead, the Veterans are invited to lead the parades and receive some of the well deserved attention and recognition they so deserve.
Have fun, be careful, enjoy the history and the community. Everyone is ready for something, maybe this is it for some!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.