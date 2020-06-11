The Municipal Elections typically held in April were rescheduled, pushed back, by order of the Governor in March of this year.
Washington County enjoyed a beautiful Spring (Summer) day for the rescheduled Spring Municipal Elections with warm temperatures and sunny skies on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020. The County Clerk had 12 polling places open on the day with Old Mines Precinct not open because there was no election that involved the Voters there.
Just 1,532 voters cast in Washington County and 10,251 registered voters eligible (registered as of January, 2020 and excluding Voters in the Old Mines Precinct, some in Cruise and Ebo Precincts), the turnout percentage was just about 14.94%. County voters didn’t have many questions to answer on the ballot as there was no county-wide question.
The total number of registered voters at the time of the April election for the County was 13,141 with no ballot questions for Old Mines Precinct’s 1947 voters; 876 voters in Cruise Precinct and 67 voters in the Ebo Precinct. This was the first time in several years that the County did not have a ‘county wide’ question of some kind for voters.
Most school districts had to have elections, Kingston K-14 being the exception with the same number of candidates as seats on the Board.
The question that may have seen the biggest discussion was the Potosi R-3 School’s Board of Directors Election. There were six candidates to fill three seats. The only true incumbent was Randy Barron for re-election. Jim Gibson did not seek re-election. The candidates on ballot were Dallas Thompson, Hunter Belfield, Jenny Allen, Rebekah Jones, Randy Barron and Kelly Brueggen. Elected were Dallas Thompson 887, Jenny Allen 814 and Hunter Belfield 782. The new Board Members will be sworn in sometime over the next two weeks.
Valley R-6 School voters had three candidates vying for re-election, Blake Yount, Pat Yount, and Trina Kirby along with two challengers, Tess Weeks and Ben Moore. The results were Pat Yount 135, Blake Yount 112, Trina Kirby 94, Ben Moore 76 and Tess Weeks 67.
Richwoods R-7 School voters had five candidates for three positions. Candidates on the ballot were Mike Mester, Gary Boyer, Jim Vandivort, Joel Renfro and Jessica Portugal. Mester, Boyer and Vandivort were all incumbents seeking re-election. County winners were Gary Boyer 42, Mike Mester 41 and Jim Vandivort 37.
Bismarck R-V had four candidates for three seats, Crawford CR-1 had three for three and a bond issue and West County R-IV had three candidates for three seats plus two candidates for an unexpired term seat as well. Washington County has a small number of potential voters for these races.
The only Fire Protection District with a contest on the ballot was Sullivan Fire. Bob Mesger, Danny Banning and Jordan Tod were candidates for a six year term. In Washington County, voters cast their ballots for Mesger with 16 votes, Tod with 2 votes and Banning with 1 vote.
Several boards did not have to hold elections as the number of candidates filed matched the number of seats open on their respective boards.
The area entities included with no election were Washington County Memorial Hospital, Washington County Ambulance District - Sub-Districts #2 & #5, Washington County Central Dispatch - Districts #1 & #2, Kingston K-14 School District; Sullivan School District; East Central College Board; Bismarck Fire District; Caledonia Fire District; Irondale Fire District; Springtown, Belgrade & District #4 Public Water Districts.
In Municipal Elections the Village of Caledonia had two candidates for the Board of Trustees and were electing two positions. John M. Robinson III and Nina Gilliam were both candidates for re-election. John Robinson III got 13 votes and Nina Gilliam got 8 votes.
The City of Irondale elected two Aldermen. Candidates were Debra Porter, Paula Forrester, Doug Lawson II and Elaine Pulliam. The vote tally showed Paula Forrester with 23 votes, Elaine Pulliam with 15 votes, Doug Lawson II with 14 votes and Debra Porter with 11 votes.
The Village of Mineral Point had two candidates for three positions, Mary Taylor and Estella Johnson. There were 7 write-ins candidates voted with Destiny Buhler receiving 7 votes along with Randall Douglas, Tom DeGonia, Marvin Johnson, and Robert Lee all getting 2 votes each and Kenny Cook and Matt Long getting 1 vote each.
The City of Potosi had a Mayor’s race with incumbent Thomas ‘T.R.’ Dudley and Joe Blount facing off. Blount defeated Dudley by a count of 188-165.
Angella (Coffman) King became the first elected Collector for the City of Potosi while on the ballot with the late John L. Boyer.
There was one aldermen race for Potosi on the ballot, Ward II Alderman Elmer Akers and Teresa Richards, Akers was re-elected 130-68; and in Ward I Alderman Jim Harvey was unopposed.
Voters did not have to spend long in the polling places as few questions appeared on any particular ballot around the County. Some voters did not even have a ballot (Old Mines).
All totals became official when the canvass was certified on Friday, June 5th, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.