The family and friends of Jerry West again gathered at Fourché Valley Golf Course for a benefit Tournament that raised funds for the Memorial Fund. The West family posed here during the event to celebrate Jerry’s life and his willingness to help others. The banner at front shows the amount the Memorial Fund has contributed to a large number of needs in the community during the past year. With the outstanding support of the golf tournament, the Jerry West Memorial Fund will again be able to aid those in need this year. Getting together for this photo are Jason and Lindsey Jarvis, Sophie, Gunner, Sawyer, Kolton, Ty, Chris West and Brenda West. The family appreciates the support in memory of Jerry and all the help that continues in his name.
Developing News
Multimedia
Latest News
- ONE YEAR AGO TODAY… “Now Past The Midway Point of June The Cards Find Themselves Still in the Mix”
- Apply Online For MDC Managed Deer Hunts Starting July 1 Take a shot at more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout the state
- KIDS DAY - FOOD SAMPLES - music County Farmers Market 2020 Opens WED., JUNE 24, CO. HEALTH
- GARRY WEST REMEMBERED with a donation to Potosi R-3 Schools Art Departments
- JERRY WEST MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT A HUGE SUCCESS!
- Applications Now Being Accepted For Washington County CARES Act Funds Businesses Can Now Apply for Grants Through MRPC Website
- B.J.B. Car Show & Austin Festival Taking Shape 2020 Proves To Be Another “Different Fest”
- Kingston Graduations This Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Washington County Memorial Hospital Healthcare For Missouri Van Visited
- Music At Austin Festival On Historic Properties
- “Happy” Harvick Wins Sunday’s Atlanta Cup Race Hodges News Service
- Farmers Market cookbook NOW available at WCHD
- Re-Scheduled Spring Election... Elects New Potosi Mayor & First Ever City Collector
- Washington County Farm Bureau My 1st Garden contest winners
- ‘The I-J’ Seeks County 2020 Senior Photos
- Moses Austin Festival & Billy Joe Boyer Car Show
- From January 21, 1960 Paul Cordia Dies In St. Louis Jan. 15
- JERRY WEST MEMORIAL FUND DRAWING WINNER
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.