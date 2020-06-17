JERRY WEST MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT A HUGE SUCCESS!

The family and friends of Jerry West again gathered at Fourché Valley Golf Course for a benefit Tournament that raised funds for the Memorial Fund. The West family posed here during the event to celebrate Jerry’s life and his willingness to help others. The banner at front shows the amount the Memorial Fund has contributed to a large number of needs in the community during the past year. With the outstanding support of the golf tournament, the Jerry West Memorial Fund will again be able to aid those in need this year. Getting together for this photo are Jason and Lindsey Jarvis, Sophie, Gunner, Sawyer, Kolton, Ty, Chris West and Brenda West. The family appreciates the support in memory of Jerry and all the help that continues in his name.