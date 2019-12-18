Winter Begins 12/21/19

The calendar Winter Season officially begins Saturday, December 21, 2019. The official time for the Winter Solstice is 10:19 P.M. Central Standard Time (the time when the sun is the greatest distance from the equator). Our shortest daylight day of the year, just 9 hours and 32 minutes.

YE OLD ED NOTE: Some calendars list December 22nd as the first day of Winter.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the earliest sunset occurred December 1st at 4:39 P.M. and afternoon daylight is already growing longer.

Winter will reign until March 19th, 2020 at Vernal Equinox (when the sun passes over the equator) and Spring arrives to rejuvenate the dormant world.

(At that time the length of daylight hours and dark are supposed to be equal).