Old Mines Area Historical Society Purchased Dick Juliette Property

by Jeff Higginbotham

The Old Mines Area Historical Society (OMAHS) is announcing the purchase of the Juliette property lying on the North side of Wallace Road in Old Mines. The property joins the Le Village property already owned by the Society that is accessed from Mystic Road and Highway 47.

The purchase of the Juliette property gives OMAHS a home of our own right in the heart of Old Mines. The newly purchased property gives us direct access to, and visibility from, Highway 21. The property includes a large field for parking within easy walking distance of the Le Village property and cabins.

The older generation will remember the property as the location of the Wallace Store which was an anchor of the Old Mines community for many years.

The property purchase fulfills a dream of Miss Alice Widmer, one of the founders of the Society, who forty years ago tried to find property in Old Mines. Unable to find a suitable property, the Society leased property from the Archdiocese on Highway CC at Fertile and began developing there.

Twenty years ago, the vision of Le Village was begun with the purchase of the property off of Mystic Road. Four historic log cabins and a pavilion have been erected at the Le Village site through the years. The dream of a modern Archive building for the Le Village site has been discussed for years. With each passing year, the cost of construction and providing infrastructure kept increasing.

With the purchase of the Juliette property the existing house structure will need very few modifications to be converted into a Museum, office space, a meeting room, and storage. The house is of a log cabin style and, although not old by Old Mines standards, has the look and character that makes it fit the Creole style. The existing outbuildings can be used for general storage and also weather protected storage for lumber and logs awaiting construction at Le Village. While this building is not the grand Archive building of our dreams, it and the property will serve our immediate needs quite well.

Most importantly, this property and building gives OMAHS a foundational centerpiece as we and the community prepare for the Old Mines 300th Birthday Celebration in 2023. An event that will be enhanced through the use of this property and building and will enable the continued preservation of Old Mines history and its unique culture for years to come.

The property, with its close proximity to St. Joachim Church, Knights of Columbus Hall and La Brigade au Renault activities, can be an asset for all the organizations, not just OMAHS activities, in order to provide a true spirit of community.