POTOSI R-3 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES HONORED – Prior to the 2020 Basketball Homecoming Ceremony, the 2019-2020 Potosi Trojan Hall of Fame honorees were introduced and recognized by a huge crowd assembled at the P.H.S. gym on Friday, Jan. 31st. From left, new Hall of Fame member Paul Fitzwater was joined by his daughter, Phoebe and wife, Sandy; the next honoree, Larry W. “Doc” Allen, D.V.M. was joined by his wife, Jenny; and the third inductee on the evening, John Huff, was accompanied by his wife, Donna, daughter Ann, twin sister Julie, and Mom and Dad, Susan and Everett. The group received plaques from Superintendent Randy Davis and Assistant Superintendent Adam Portell. They enjoyed a reception prior to the ceremony and visited with administration, staff and other Hall of Fame members in attendance.