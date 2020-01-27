2020 County Budget Hearing Scheduled

The Washington County Commission will hold their annual Budget Hearing on Monday, January 27th at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom at the Washington County Courthouse.

The Commission invites all interested residents and citizens to attend the 2020 Operating Budget Hearing.

The annual budget addresses all of the fiscal responsibilities planned for the year, incurred by offices and services provided by Washington County.

The Commissioners receive budget proposals from all various office holders and works to remain fiscally responsible for the good of the taxpayers and the County.

The Operating Budget is assembled during the close of the previous year, with final numbers at the close, Dec. 31st. The County Clerk assembles the various submissions and the Commission goes through the proposals working to stay within a feasible budget for the County as a whole.

The Budget Hearing is next Monday, January 27th at the Courthouse, located at 102 N. Missouri Street in Potosi.