There were over 31% of the registered voters of Washington County that took the time to go to the polls and cast their ballot for the August 4th Primary.

The contested races in Washington County, at the County level, were 2nd District Commissioner on the Republican ballot -

Kirk McElrath = 641

Cody Brinley = 853

Ricky Drennen = 378

Brinley wins the Republican nomination and will face Ron Vance, Democrat, in November.

Sheriff, also on the Republican ballot -

Zach Jacobsen = 2054

William Dickey = 1553

Jacobsen, the incumbent Sheriff, is unopposed in November.

Public Administrator on the Republican ballot -

Beverly Boyer = 1662

Judy Gillam = 1763

Judy Gillam will be unopposed on the November ballot.

There were no local Democrat races in Washington County.

The "Medicaid Expansion" - Constitutional Amendment #2 -

In Washington County -

Yes = 1607

No = 2799

Visit the Missouri Secretary of State's website for election results

https://enr.sos.mo.gov/CountyResults.aspx

This link will take you to the SOS website.

Tags