There were over 31% of the registered voters of Washington County that took the time to go to the polls and cast their ballot for the August 4th Primary.
The contested races in Washington County, at the County level, were 2nd District Commissioner on the Republican ballot -
Kirk McElrath = 641
Cody Brinley = 853
Ricky Drennen = 378
Brinley wins the Republican nomination and will face Ron Vance, Democrat, in November.
Sheriff, also on the Republican ballot -
Zach Jacobsen = 2054
William Dickey = 1553
Jacobsen, the incumbent Sheriff, is unopposed in November.
Public Administrator on the Republican ballot -
Beverly Boyer = 1662
Judy Gillam = 1763
Judy Gillam will be unopposed on the November ballot.
There were no local Democrat races in Washington County.
The "Medicaid Expansion" - Constitutional Amendment #2 -
In Washington County -
Yes = 1607
No = 2799
Visit the Missouri Secretary of State's website for election results
https://enr.sos.mo.gov/CountyResults.aspx
This link will take you to the SOS website.
