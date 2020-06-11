Washington County Memorial Hospital Healthcare For Missouri Van Visited

The Washington County Memorial Hospital was visited by the Healthcare for Missouri van on Wednesday, June 3rd. The van is traveling around rural hospitals in Missouri to try to bring awareness to the ballot issue that will be placed as a question to voters on Tuesday, August 4th.
The issue is to expand Medicaid in Missouri by vote. Some of the points made during the W.C.M.H. visit were:
• We know access to healthcare is more important now than ever and that was before the COVID-19 pandemic struck our country.
• An August 4th election gives voters the chance to decide sooner rather than later this critical health care issue!
• Passing Amendment 2 would allow 230,000 hardworking Missourians to have access to healthcare.
• These Missourians would no longer have to choose between putting food on the table and being able to see a doctor.
• When more Missourians have access to healthcare, more people can access preventative care and avoid using the ER as their main source of healthcare. This improves our state’s health outcomes and eases the financial strain on hospitals.
• It is more critical than ever that we bring $1 billion of our own tax dollars back from Washington D.C. to Missouri and strengthen our economy.
• Expanding Medicaid in Missouri would also keep rural hospitals open, protect thousands of health care jobs, and help essential workers access the care they deserve.
• Many of those essential workers have been on the front lines during the pandemic, helping to keep this country running smoothly.
• Passing Amendment 2 is one of the best things we can do right now to support Missouri patients, hospitals and healthcare workers.
• Washington County Memorial Hospital has $4.8 million in bad debt/charity annually.
• The viability of the community depends upon the viability of the hospital that employs 268 co-workers, of which, 180 reside in Washington County.
