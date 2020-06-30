Lacey McLain, owner and operator of No Limit Nutrition, welcomed the public, local business people and the Washington County Chamber to 114 East High Street to celebrate the shop’s Grand Opening with a Ribbon Cutting.
The nutrition shop opened in April and began business by serving shakes and teas curbside. The store opened their lobby when the County lifted its ‘stay at home’ order on April 21st, 2020.
The store offers a large variety of drinks, many with theme names, that offer a wide range of tastes and flavors. Lacey said, “We’re delivering on a varied schedule, in town. Everyone needs to check on availability.”
The number to text or call is 573-279-2110 for orders. There are four young ladies on staff at present - Lacey McLain, Lacey Tiefenauer, Renee Courtway and Bridgette Van Meter
The store has been busy since opeing and can be found on social media, facebook, etc.
The ‘No Limit’ brand will be growing soon locally with another new storefront, ‘No Limit Fitness Factory’. The new shop is just two doors down and will offer fitness classes. The format will be by the class not by membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.