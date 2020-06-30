Ribbon Cutting Celebrated Friday, June 26th ‘Downtown Potosi’

RIBBON CUTTING CELEBRATED GRAND OPENING OF ‘NO LIMIT NUTRITION’ – The newest storefront in ‘Downtown Potosi’ is No Limit Nutrition, owned and operated by Lacey McLain (with scissors). The shop offers a nutritious choice of shakes, teas and health support. Lacey said she has enjoyed a great reception locally and there is a lot of interest in the healthy choices. The business opened in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic and began with curbside service in April. The shop is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Lacey McLain, owner and operator of No Limit Nutrition, welcomed the public, local business people and the Washington County Chamber to 114 East High Street to celebrate the shop’s Grand Opening with a Ribbon Cutting.

The nutrition shop opened in April and began business by serving shakes and teas curbside. The store opened  their lobby when the County lifted its ‘stay at home’ order on April 21st, 2020.

The store offers a large variety of drinks, many with theme names, that offer a wide range of tastes and flavors. Lacey said, “We’re delivering on a varied schedule, in town. Everyone needs to check on availability.”

The number to text or call is 573-279-2110 for orders. There are four young ladies on staff at present - Lacey McLain, Lacey Tiefenauer, Renee Courtway and Bridgette Van Meter

The store has been busy since opeing and can be found on social media, facebook, etc.

The ‘No Limit’ brand will be growing soon locally with another new storefront, ‘No Limit Fitness Factory’. The new shop is just two doors down and will offer fitness classes. The format will be by the class not by membership.