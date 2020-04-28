Kingston K-14 School District is working to help their 2020 Senior Class as they are headed to graduation.
Maggie Messex of the Kingston High School is urging all 2020 Seniors to take advantage of the extended dates on several local scholarships.
Messex said, “Seniors, there is still time to complete these scholarship applications. Some deadlines have been extended, apply!”
There are two local scholarships that now have MAY 8TH, 2020 deadlines:
Potosi Elks Lodge Scholarship
Washington County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
There are four that now have MAY 15TH, 2020 deadlines:
Kingston PTO Scholarship
Potosi Baseball Association Scholarship
Regina Brown Memorial Scholarship
Say Something Scholarship
All Seniors of the Cougar Class of 2020 are encouraged to fill out the applications and get them submitted. The above mentioned organizations and groups are looking forward to supporting graduates as they go on to college to further their education.
For assistance, call Kingston K-14 School District at 438-4982. Staff continues to answer phones.
