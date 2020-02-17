Government Agencies Closed For Presidents’ Day Holiday

Local and State-related Government Agencies have announced celebration on Mon., February 17th for the Presidents’ Day holiday, marking the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln (12th) and George Washington (22nd).

Slated for closing to celebrate the holiday are Washington County Health Department, Washington County Courthouse, Division of Family Services and Division of Aging, Potosi City Hall, Potosi License Fee Office, Washington County Soil & Water Conservation District Office, Washington County Library and Potosi Housing Authority Office.

The Library will also close Sat., Feb. 15th. Other entities do not have Saturday hours.

Regular opening and closing schedules will resume on the date following the holiday.

Sayers Senior Center will not be closed for Presidents’ Day.

Law enforcement agencies do not close for holidays. For emergencies dial 911 Central Dispatch or if you have routine business the Sheriff’s Office can be contacted 24 hours a day year round at 438-5478. Likewise, Potosi City Police are open 365 days a year at 438-5426, as are the Fire Protection District, 438-5465; County Memorial Hospital, 438-5451 and County Ambulance District, 438-3635, who all maintain continuous coverage for emergency dispatch. The County Home Health Agency also continues its services schedule daily without regard to holidays.