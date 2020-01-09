Skeletal Remains Found In Old Mines

Sheriff Zach Jacobsen reports the skeletal remains of a person have been found off Rock Hill Road in the Old Mines area on Monday, Jan. 6th.

The Sheriff said the remains were found by an individual walking in the area. Jacobsen went on to say that the individual is believed to have been deceased for more than a year.

Deputy Coroner Steve Hatfield has taken the remains to an anthropologist in St. Louis for further information and investigation.

The Sheriff said there were remnants of clothing found with the remains and the investigation is ongoing.