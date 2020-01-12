CLERK’S OFFICE SEEKS POLL WORKERS 1/9/2020

CLERK’S OFFICE SEEKS POLL WORKERS – Jenny Allen, the Washington County Clerk, is preparing for a busy year with 4 elections on the calendar. Her office has placed a sign at the intersection of High and N. Missouri Streets, shown here, seeking poll workers for the election dates. Workers are needed for supervisors ($120 on election day) and poll workers ($110 on election day). Meetings for training are paid as well as mileage if working outside your Precinct. To find out more about working an election, call the County Clerk’s Office at 573-436-7705.