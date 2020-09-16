Clara May Sutterfield of Potosi was born on August 24, 1926, a daughter to the late Albert Jesse and Nellie Delores (Freeman) Lands. On March 15, 1946, Clara was united in marriage to Roy Sutterfield and they shared fifty-nine years together.
Clara passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 having reached ninety-four years of age.
In addition to her parents, Clara is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy Sutterfield; and six siblings, Jesse Lands, Elmer “Sam” Lands, Warren “Snap” Lands, Fred Lands, Mildred Wiley and Alice Ives.
Survivors include her daughter, Jacqueline Kay Roberts; a grandson, Garrett Loughary; siblings: Sarah Tullock, Wilma Francis Vance, Donald Ray Lands and Alberta McCleese; also surviving are dear great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Clara was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Belgrade, where she led the church choir until she was unable to attend any longer because her health failed her. She loved her flowers and gardening, taking walks and the simplistic beauty of nature. Clara was known for her great cooking, especially her famous delicious pies. She found enjoyment in giving them away to her family and friends. Clara will be dearly missed by her family and they will forever remember and cherish her memory.
A funeral service to honor Clara began at 11 A.M. on Saturday, August 29th held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Elder Leonard Compton officiating.
All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
