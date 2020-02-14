Verna Thebeau

Verna Barbara Thebeau of Cadet was born November 29, 1930 in DeSoto, a daughter to the late Robert Sansoucie and Josephine (Oshia) Sansoucie. Verna departed this life Friday, January 31, 2020 having reached the age of 89 years, 2 months and 2 days.

Verna was united in marriage to the late Rousan Thebeau.

Verna is survived by two daughters, Viola Booth of Festus, Diane Hicks of DeSoto; two sons, Dean Ramsey and wife Connie of Marquand, Kevin Ramsey and wife Sandy of Cadet; two brothers, Stanley Sansoucie and wife Gail of DeSoto, Roy Sansoucie and wife Liz of Festus; a sister, Peggy Kyle; eight grandchildren with many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Verna was preceded in death by two sons, Gary Ramsey and Wayne Ramsey.

Verna was a caring and compassionate person, always having others in her prayers at night. She was a faithful member of Jesus is the Answer Ministry and loved to share the word of God. She loved spending time with her friends and family and she gave handmade gifts to everyone, beautiful crochet items. Her giving heart, solid faith in God and unconditional love will be greatly missed.

Visitation for Verna was held Tuesday, February 4th from 5-8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 4th at 8 P.M.

All services were under the car and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.