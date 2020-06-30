From February 18, 1960
CECIL WHITE DIES
SUDDENLY AT BELGRADE
Cecil White, son of Mr. and Mrs. John W. White of Potosi died suddenly at his home near Belgrade Sunday, February 14 apparently from a heart attack. Mr. White was 47 years old. He had suffered from a heart ailment several years, having had rheumatic fever during his childhood.
Funeral Services were held from the Methodist Church in Belgrade Wednesday afternoon Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. J. W. Thomas of Winfield, Mo. officiating. Burial was at Sunlight cemetery by White Funeral Home of Ironton. Surviving are his wife, Lelia, two sons, John of Shirley and Paul at home, one daughter, Mrs. Irene Wilcutt of St. Louis, six grandchildren, his parents Mr. and Mrs. John White of Potosi and three sisters, Mrs. Irene Schleuter and Mrs. Thelma Isgriggs and Mrs. Zelda Keithley of Potosi besides many nieces and nephews.
