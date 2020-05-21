Fredia Marie Niehaus of Mineral Point passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home, having reached the age of seventy-seven years, eleven months and eleven days. She was born on June 4, 1942 in Bonne Terre, a daughter of the late John and Narcissus (Lawson) Cain.
In addition to her father and mother, Fredia was preceded in death by three daughters, Mandy Politte, Beverly Jane Cain and Nancy Jo Cantrell; grandson Bubby Cantrell; siblings, Carlene Hastings, Juanita Cain, Oneida Cain, Edward “Eddie” Cain, Virgil Cain, James “Jim” Cain and Leroy Cain; In laws, Tom Townsend, Sam Cantrell, Bill Hastings and Gloria Cain.
Those who remain to mourn her passing include her three sons, David Cantrell and Fiancé Marie Griffey, Jerry Cantrell, Tim Cantrell and wife Theresa; a brother, Albert Cain and wife Carol; two sisters, Helen Cantrell and Beulah Townsend; nineteen grandchildren, fifty-three great grandchildren, and seventeen great-great grandchildren; very special great great grandson, David Roy Wilson; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation was held on Sunday, May 17th at DeClue Funeral Home from 4:30 to 8 P.M. Visitation resumed on Monday, May 18th from 9 to 11 A.M.
Funeral services were held on Monday, May 18th at 11 A.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Interment and final prayers were held at New Diggins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.
