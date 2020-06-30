From February 19, 1970
Ralph J. Saunders
Rites Set Thursday
Ralph John Saunders, of Route 1, Cadet, passed away Monday, February 16 at the Bonne Terre Hospital at the age of 64 years.
He is survived by his wife Mary Helen, 5 sons; Carl, Paul, Marvin, George and Larry, 6 daughters; Audrey, Mary Alice, Laverne, Joyce, Veronica and Cecilia.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. at St. Joachim’s Church, Old Mines.
Gum & Son Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
