From January 21, 1960
JAMES WILLIAM EVANS
OBITUARY
James William Evans, son of the late Hiram and Margie Evans, was born at Potosi, Missouri on May 25, 1898 and departed this life at the Bonne Terre Hospital on January 13, 1960 at the age of 61 years 7 months and 19 days.
Early in his life he confessed faith in Christ and united with the Pleasant Hill Christian Church. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Potosi.
He was united in marriage to the late Genevieve Geir and to this union one child was born, Hiram J. Evans of St. Louis, Mo. He later united in marriage to Mae Smith of Potosi. Three brothers preceded him in death: Johnny, Price and Caleb of Potosi and one sister, Elizabeth Kopp of Pevely, Mo. Mr. Evans leaves to mourn his passing his wife, son, daughter-in-law, two grandchildren, Carolyn and Billy; three sisters, Janie Fea of Potosi, Bessie Wall and Lettie Theatham of DeSoto; two brothers, Sloman of DeSoto and Joe of Potosi, a large number of nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many friends.
Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 15, at Pleasant Hill Christian Church with Rev. Buxton and Rev. Gibson officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Smith Funeral Home in charge.
