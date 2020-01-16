Lillian Arlean Stieben, 93 of The Woodlands, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
She is survived by,
Children
Linda Malensky, Betty Drake,
Mary Bell, Bill Stieben,
Ken Stieben
Service Details
VisitationWhenSaturday, January 18, 2020 10:00am - 1:00pmLocationMoore Funeral HomeAddress105 Clark StreetPotosi, MO 63664Send flowers for Lillian's VisitationGuaranteed delivery before Lillian's Visitation begins
ServiceWhenSaturday, January 18, 2020 1:00pmLocationMoore Funeral HomeAddress105 Clark StreetPotosi, MO 63664Send flowers for Lillian's ServiceGuaranteed delivery before Lillian's Service begins
IntermentLocationSunset Hill CemeteryPotosi, MO 63664170
