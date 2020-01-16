Lillian Arlean Stieben - The Independent-Journal: Obituaries

Lillian Arlean Stieben

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:27 pm

Lillian Arlean Stieben

Lillian Arlean Stieben, 93 of The Woodlands, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

She is survived by,

Children
Linda Malensky, Betty Drake,
Mary Bell, Bill Stieben,
Ken Stieben


Service Details

  • Visitation

    When
    Saturday, January 18, 2020 10:00am - 1:00pm
    Location
    Moore Funeral Home
    Address
    105 Clark Street
    Potosi, MO 63664
    Get Directions: View Map | Text | Email
     
  • Service

    When
    Saturday, January 18, 2020 1:00pm
    Location
    Moore Funeral Home
    Address
    105 Clark Street
    Potosi, MO 63664
    Get Directions: View Map | Text | Email
     
  • Interment

    Location
    Sunset Hill Cemetery
    Potosi, MO 63664170

