From March 5, 1970
Howard Nixon
Dies Suddenly
Howard L. Nixon, Potosi businessman and well known countian died suddenly at 2:15 Sunday morning, March 1, at the Bonne Terre Hospital following a stroke some three hours earlier on Saturday evening, February 28.
Mr. Nixon had not been ill and had worked until 8 p.m. that evening and was then stricken in bed shortly after retiring for the night.
Howard L. Nixon, 51 was born at Hopewell, June 10, 1918 the son of the late Fred and Dora Alice (Fatchett) Nixon.
He was married to Dorothy Elliott on August 11, 1939 and to this union two children were born
Survivors in addition to his wife, Dorothy, include two daughters - Alice May (Mrs. John Joe Coleman) Potosi and Nancy of the home; three brothers, Percy, Guy and Ed Nixon of Mineral Point Route 1 and three sisters - Mrs. Stella Ludwig and Nellie (Mrs. Jess Skiles) of Mineral Point Route 1 and Opal (Mrs. Elmer Bone) of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Also two grandchildren and his mother and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Sanford ‘Dick’ Elliott, of Potosi.
Funeral arrangements under direction of Donald Sparks Funeral Home included services conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the Potosi Methodist Church with the church pastor, Rev. Ernest Swartz officiating.
Interment was in the New Masonic Cemetery, Potosi.
