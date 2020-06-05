Amanda Sue (Bowles) Owens of Irondale was born March 8, 1985 in St. Louis City a daughter to Charles Bowles and the late Sherri Ann (Benson) Tise. Amanda departed this life Wednesday, May 20, 2020 having reached the age of 35 years, 2 months and 12 days.
On October 31, 2014, Amanda was united in marriage to Kenneth Owens and they were blessed with 5 wonderful years together.
Amanda is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth of Irondale; son, Sirus Matthew Klein of Arnold; daughter, Shia Dawn York of St. Louis; sisters, Paula Phares, Amber Graves; nieces and nephews, Amanda Jo Brown, Lilly Anna Phares, Joshua Peck, Jordan Peck, Ciera Cannell, Rosemary Weir; special friend, Brandi Bailey of Arizona; mother-in-law, Destrya Chandler of Columbia; sister-in-law Shirley Nash; grandmother, Joyce Dotson of Hopewell and many other relatives and special friends.
Amanda worked in the retail industry for many years and greeted every customer with a warm smile and treated them like a friend. At the end of the day, she loved to relax with a glass of wine, watch Netflix, take bubble baths and have her back rubbed. Above all, her family was her pride and joy and she loved to laugh and spend time with them. She will be deeply missed by all.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
